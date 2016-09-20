SLIDESHOW: 175th anniversary in Haywards Heath

Model train exhibition at The Dolphin in Haywards Heath as part of the town's 175th anniversary celebrations. Photos by Alan Stainer

Thousands of people headed to Haywards Heath Station, filling the shopping parades and centre and Victoria Park for a weekend of celebrations.

After two years of planning it was time to mark the 175th anniversary of the first train to the town - a day which put Haywards Heath on the map for evermore. In this week’s Middy we devote several pages to the event as a special souvenir.

