SLIDESHOW: Big Nibble launches food festival

The Big Nibble, Horsham. on Saturday. Pic Steve Robards SR1625332 SUS-160509-111830001

The Big Nibble, Horsham. on Saturday. Pic Steve Robards SR1625332 SUS-160509-111830001

0
Have your say

Crowds flocked to Horsham over the weekend to enjoy the Big Nibble, the start of the Horsham Food Festival.

For the rest of the month there will be events held across the district as a celebration of the best food available in the area.

Back to the top of the page