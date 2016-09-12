SLIDESHOW: fun day at Broadfield Community Centre

Showers did not deter residents from turning out to an action packed fun day at Broadfield Community Centre on Saturday.

The centre hosted its annual fun day on and for the first time the weather was not on their side.

But they brought all the activities inside and people of all ages came to enjoy the fun.

Centre manager Tracy Frake said: “I was in the kitchen all day, but from what I’ve heard and from the emails I have received it was brilliant.

“All we wanted to do was to get the community together and we did.”