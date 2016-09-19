‘Speedball’ confirmed to have caused death of man found in public toilets

A dangerous cocktail of class A drugs was confirmed to have caused the death of a man found in public toilets, an inquest heard.

Police were called to toilets in Ifield Road, Crawley, on April 22 and found 37-year-old George Groom lying on the floor.

They were alerted at 8.20pm by a taxi driver who had been approached by a man and told there was a ‘dead man’ in the toilets.

An inquest into Mr Groom’s death was held in Worthing on Thursday (September 15).

CPR was attempted at 8.30pm but Mr Groom was confirmed dead at 9.04pm, according to a report read out by the coroner’s officer.

Police later spoke to Mr Groom’s brother, who confirmed George had taken a ‘speedball’ – a combination of heroin and cocaine, the inquest heard.

Dr Ali Alhakim, who conducted the post-mortem examination, determined the cause of death to be morphine toxicity.

Mr Groom was unemployed and of no fixed address.

Summing up, Dr Henderson said she was satisfied that the ‘cause of death given by Dr Alhakim was morphine toxicity 1A and no other medical issue was found to cause or contribute to the death.’

“It was clear that he did take a speedball,” she added, also referencing Mr Groom’s history of opiate and crack cocaine use.

The coroner recorded a verdict of drug-related death.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.