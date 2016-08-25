Success in the sunshine - Burgess Hill Girls celebrate top GCSE results

It was a sunny day in all respects, as Burgess Hill Girls celebrates another excellent set of GCSE results, maintaining its consistent record of over 30% of all entries gaining A* grades, with 65% A*/A and well over half the girls getting seven or more A* or A grades apiece.

Special congratulations were given to the following eight girls who gained straight A*/A grades: Eleanor Reffin from Isfield, Elizabeth Geraghty from Crawley Down, Anna Morgan from East Grinstead, Felicia Preen from Lindfield, Florence Merrett from Bolney, Phoebe Kinsman from Ardingly and international boarder Verna Wang.

A statement from the school said: “The outstanding results across STEM subjects (sciences, technology and mathematics) demonstrate the school’s growing record of success in this area, confirming the national picture that an all-girls environment delivers the strongest STEM results. 71% of all entries in STEM subjects were A*/A with the figure rising to 91% A*-B. A third of the pupils in the year group sat the more-demanding Certificate in Further Mathematics (in addition to GCSE Mathematics) gaining 11 A* or A grades. Five girls achieved much-prized distinctions in their Certificate in Further Mathematics – Eleanor Reffin, Verna Wang, Doris Chan, Coco Xia and Michelle Zeng – placing them amongst the strongest mathematicians in the country.

“Girls achieved superb results in every other academic subject too. 89% of all those entered for Fine Art gained A*/A grades. All girls studying German, Latin and Greek achieved A*/A grades. Over 75% of girls who sat exams in History, Drama and Philosophy and Ethics gained A*/A grades.

“Outstanding student of the year must go to Eleanor Reffin, who not only achieved 10 A * grades but is also a highly decorated horsewoman, representing the school in the equestrian team. In addition, Eleanor has won awards for debating and public speaking, performed in the school musical Les Misérables, and even taken a turn on the catwalk in the end of year fashion show: a true Burgess Hill Girl.”

Mrs Kathryn Bell, Head, stated how exceptionally proud she was of all the girls in the year group and how they should warmly celebrate these fantastic results,

“These results illustrate academic success goes hand in hand with an exciting and fulfilling extra-curricular, full of demanding activity, brilliance in creativity, performing arts and sport, and where life is lived adventurously. All girls achieve in this single-sex school and this demands recognition. The girls thoroughly deserve the accolades received on attaining these fabulous results!”

She added that: “GCSEs are demanding examinations, therefore it is particularly pleasing to see the strength of the girls’ success in core subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Languages and the Humanities that provide them with the best possible platform on which to build their futures, whatever their passion or skill.

“Results day is a very special day for our school as it is a time when we can all come

together as a community to congratulate every member of Year 11 for not only what they have gained by being at the school but also for what they have given back.

“Individually our girls are superb, collectively they are brilliant! They and their teachers are to be heartily congratulated on a job well done.”

