Taxi collides with tapas restaurant

Police and fire services were dispatched after a taxi collided with a tapas restaurant.

Nobody was trapped after the taxi, which had collided with another car, became embedded in the front of La Farola in East Grinstead last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue received a call from police at 11.03pm and attended the address in London Road to make the scene safe, a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed.

Police were already at the restaurant when they arrived.

No injuries were reported and the fire service left at 11.36, with restaurant staff awaiting a company to come and board up the damage.

