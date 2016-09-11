TRAFFIC: Delays on M23 near Gatwick due to accident

Traffic is very slow moving on the London-bound M23 near Gatwick due to an accident earlier today, reports indicate.

Queues are reported between J9, Gatwick Airport and M25 J7, following the road incident, which is now on the hard shoulder.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

