TRAFFIC UPDATE: Horsham Road blocked following accident

Horsham Road in Crawley is partially blocked in both directions at Broadfield Roundabout, following an accident involving a car and push bike.

Police were called at 5.10pm to an incident involving a pedal cycle and a Ford Focus on the A2220 Horsham Road.

Teams are currently awaiting an ambulance for the cyclist who sustained minor injuries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.