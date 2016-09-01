UPDATE: All lanes re-opened on M23 following serious crash

All lanes have re-opened on the M23 following a crash which left a driver seriously injured this afternoon (Thursday September 1).

Emergency services were called to a collision northbound on the motorway at junction 8 near the M25 at about 11.40am.

Police said the crash involved two lorries.

A man in his 20s, driving one of the lorries, suffered a serious head injury and was taking to St George’s Hospital in Tooting. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Two lanes were closed for more than five hours while police investigated the crash.

Highways England said the motorway was now ‘fully open’ and thanked road users for their patience.

