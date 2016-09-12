UPDATE: Pet shop ‘severely damaged’ by blaze

Seven crews worked overnight to battle a blaze at a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint.

Crews from across the county helped fight the flames at Pierpoint Pet Supplies in High Street on Friday September 9.

Photo by Eddie Howland

The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the 22m by 21m building at around 2.50pm.

The fire service said it then spread to the back roof of a neighbouring shop. Crews had to cut into the roof using chainsaws to access the flames.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said 50 per cent of the pet shop and 100 per cent of the neighbouring shop’s roof were ‘severely damaged’ by the flames.

The basement and first floor of the building were also damaged by smoke and water.

Firefighters tackle the pet shop blaze in Hurstpierpoint

No-one was hurt in the blaze and no animals were harmed. The flats above the building also escaped damage, the spokesman added.

Thirty eight breathing apparatus were used in extinguishing the fire along with two covering jets, three hose reels and multiple thermal imaging cameras to check for heat hotspots.

Two fog nozzles and a high pressure lance - all used to fit through smaller gaps to put out flames - were also used.

Crews left the scene at 5am the following morning.

Fire inspection officers returned half an hour later and worked until 9.30am to try and establish the cause.

The fire service said it had not yet confirmed the cause but said it was being treated as an accident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story UPDATE: Pet shop ‘severely damaged’ by blaze Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...