UPDATE: Rail service disruption as emergency services attend incident

Rail news

Rail news

0
Have your say

Following disruption between Haywards Heath and Brighton stations owing to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Wivelsfield area, the lines have now all been re-opened.

Southern services between Haywards Heath and Brighton were suspended owing to a death on the line and emergency services dealing with the incident.

Services are still subject to delays of up to 90 minutes or cancellation.

Back to the top of the page