UPDATE: Road closed near Hickstead following accident

A road near Hickstead was closed for several hours yesterday evening (Saturday September 10) following a serious accident.

The A2300 in Ansty was shut westbound between the Cuckfield Road junction and Hickstead.

The road was closed around 5.30pm and was re-opened around five hours later.

