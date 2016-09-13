UPDATE: Two hurt in house fire

Firemen at the scene of the blaze in Walesbeech, Furnace Green. Photo: Eddie Howland SUS-160913-110643001

A woman in her 80s was among those treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in a house in Crawley last night.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the woman was treated at the scene of the fire in Walesbeech, Furnace Green, along with another person.

The ground floor of the house was destroyed by the fire which is thought to have started accidentally in a television set.

