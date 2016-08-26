UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after suffering burns at Crawley fish and chip shop

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering burns in an incident at a fish and chip shop in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to the shop in Tilgate Parade at 4pm yesterday (August 25).

The fire service said smoke was seen coming out of the building.

Crews inspected the property but no fire was discovered.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital with burns to her leg.

The road was closed to allow access to emergency vehicles but was reopened at around 5pm.

Officers said they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

