Winners of West Sussex photo competition announced

The winners of a photo competition urging residents and visitors to capture the very best of West Sussex have been announced.

West Sussex County Council asked people to share their best shots of their favourite scenery, sights, and selfies.

It was designed to show appreciation for the county’s natural landscape from coast to countryside and promote the array of outdoor activities available.

Entries included popular views of the South Downs, thatched cottages in Amberley, sunsets at Chichester Harbour and West Wittering, and scenic shots of bikes in situ.

All entrants were entered into a prize draw, with West Wittering watersports club 2XS donating tuition sessions for three lucky winners:

• Christina Faerber (stand-up paddle boarding) with a picture of cycling/bike in situ at Littlehampton beach,

• Iain Fraser (windsurfing) with a picture of cycling on the South Downs

• Kerry Campbell (surfing) with a picture of paragliding at Devil’s Dyke.

Lawrence Grace won a Pallant of Arundel food and drink voucher worth £50 for his picture of West Wittering beach at sunset.

West Sussex County Council Leader Louise Goldsmith said: “It’s really good to see many of our residents and visitors getting involved and sharing their experiences out and about enjoying all that West Sussex has to offer.

“We want people to explore all the county’s lovely natural landmarks as well as enjoy our stunning countryside and unique beaches together with discovering places new to them.

“A big thank you to everyone who entered our photo competition – they have helped put West Sussex on the map as an attractive tourist destination.”

2XS owner Simon Bassett added: “We were really pleased to support the county council’s campaign promoting outdoors activity and are delighted to give the winners a chance to experience a new sport at 2XS, West Wittering.”

To view some of the photographs, visit the West Sussex Weekends Instagram at @go_westsussex.

The West Sussex Weekends website has a wealth of information on places to visit, activities and walking and cycle routes – perfect for families looking for inspiration ahead of the October half-term.

Visit the website at www.west-sussex-weekends.com

