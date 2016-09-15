Witness appeal after East Grinstead crash sees elderly motorist trapped in car

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash yesterday, September 14, saw an elderly motorist trapped and seriously injured.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm to Cranston Road, East Grinstead, where an 80-year-old woman had sustained serious injuries following a crash in which her sports car overturned, police said.

In a statement it added: “Firefighters managed to free her from beneath her Mazda MX-5 convertible and she was flown to St George’s Hospital, Tooting, London, by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance with serious leg and chest injuries.”

Her condition is reported to be ‘stable’ and ‘her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening’.

Police said: “Four vehicles were involved, two of which - a Renault Clio and an Audi TT - were parked and unattended. The blue Mazda was in collision with a silver Daihatsu Terios 4x4, driven by a 79-year-old woman from East Grinstead. She was shaken but otherwise unhurt.”

The road was closed in both directions for around four hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Gingerbread.