Witness appeal following house burglary in Warninglid

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in Warninglid on Friday (September 16).

Police say it is believed the home in Slaugham Lane was broken into sometime between 12.15pm and 2.30pm, with entry gained through a smashed kitchen window around the back of the property.

There was an untidy search of all of the rooms, with several smart phones and a gold necklace stolen.

Detective Constable Heidi McCall said: “The house is in a very rural occasion, but the break-in happened during the middle of the day.

“A back window was broken which could have been heard by anyone who was in the area. If you did hear or see anything suspicious, we’d like to hear from you.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 959 of 16/09.