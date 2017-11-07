Locals set to brave the heat in aid of hospice

The people of Crawley are being encouraged to try firewalking to raise cash for a local hospice.

St Catherine’s Hospice, in Malthouse Road, Crawley, has launched its latest campaign.

The challenge, planned to take place on March 2 of next year, will see ‘soles’ face the flames in aid of terminally ill people.

Firewalking is where people tip-toe barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones.

Michaela Clements, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said they are excited for the event and would like to see many people participate.

She said: “We’re really excited to bring such a great, new challenge to Crawley and we hope lots of people will come out to brave the Firewalk and help us make the night a sizzling success.

“It’s a brilliant thing to be able to say you’ve hot footed across fire for your local hospice, and we can’t wait to cheer all our amazing firewalkers on at what’s shaping up to be the hottest event of the year.”

There is an aim of seeing at least 100 people take part in the fundraiser. The stretch of hot path will be 15ft.

Held in partnership with UK Firewalk, no previous experience is needed as UK Firewalk’s expert staff will share the secrets of successful firewalking with everyone who takes part before they face the flames.

Anybody interested in engaging with the event must register before Thursday January 18 to quality for an early bird registration of £20.

Thereafter it’s £25 to register. Participants will need to raise a minimum of £150 sponsorship. Only 100 places are available.

Sign up online at: www.stch.org.uk/firewalk, call St Catherine’s events team on 01293 447355 or email events@stch.org.uk