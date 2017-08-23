Major junction improvements in Three Bridges

West Sussex Highways is preparing to upgrade seven junctions in Three Bridges.

Residents and businesses are invited to a public drop-in to find out about the major improvements along Haslett Avenue.

Engineers will be there to talk about the plans and answer any questions.

The Haslett Avenue junctions to be upgraded are:

Stephenson Way;

Three Bridges Road;

Hazlewick Avenue;

Station Forecourt;

Station Hill;

St Mary’s Drive; and

Worth Road

Work is likely to start in the autumn and last for five months.

The project is part of the first phase of the Crawley Growth Programme, which is a partnership between West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and others.

The drop-in is being held at Pound Hill Community Centre, in Worth Road, Pound Hill, on Thursday, August 31, from 6pm to 9pm.

If people cannot make the session, Three Bridges Rail Station will have information packs available for collection.

