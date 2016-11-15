Major national chain to open new store in Crawley this weekend

Nationwide furniture store DFS will officially open a new store in Crawley this Saturday.

The store will open at the County Mall Shopping Centre at 9am on November 19.

Store manager Tina Tovee said: “We couldn’t be happier opening our newest store in Crawley; it’s a fantastic location and the store will be a great addition to the local retail landscape.”

The store will feature a wide range of sofas, chairs, recliners and sofabeds along with the latest furniture trends as well as modern classics.

Among those attending the opening will be Crawley’s mayor Raj Sharma and representatives from the local British Heart Foundation store, along with the charity group Home Start CHAMS – who will receive a special £200 donation.

Celebrations will continue the following weekend with special entertainment and treats for customers. There will be a performance from the Phoenix Choir from 1pm – 2pm on November 26 and employees will be giving away chocolate treats.

With the opening of the new store, DFS says it is continuing its charity partnership with the British Heart Foundation where customers can have their old sofa collected for free by the charity when they buy a new one from DFS.

So far £10m has been raised and 65,000 items of furniture have been given a new lease of life.

DFS has been in business for almost five decades.

For further information visit www.dfs.co.uk