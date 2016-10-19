Major new shop and cafe set to open in town centre

A major new shop and cafe are to open in County Mall shopping centre in Crawley.

Luxury chocolate retailer Hotel Chocalat is expected to open a store at the entrance to the mall next month.

Meanwhile BB’s cafe - which spealises in coffee and muffins - will be sited opposite Primark and will open its doors on Tuesday.

The mall is already home to Costa Coffee, Millie’s Cookies and Cafe Giardino.

Hotel Chocolat will join a lineup of existing high street brands at the centre including Next, Debenhams, Superdry, Paperchase and Pandora.

Centre manager Mark Haynes said: “We’re delighted to have two new retailers join us at County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley. The addition of BB’s will bring another quality café to the centre and the presence of Hotel Chocolat means our customers can now enjoy an even better range of quality brands.”

Last week, Ed’s Easy Diner - which had been in the Mall for two years - closed its doors suddenly after the chain went into administration.