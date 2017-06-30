Major road closed after sinkhole ‘opens up’

An ‘emergency closure’ has taken place along a major road after a sinkhole appeared.

West Sussex County Council said the hole had ‘opened up’ along Hassocks Road, forcing it to shut between Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks.

A council spokesman said: “The reason for this unknown at the moment and we continue to investigate.”

Bus services have been affected by the closure.

Compass Travel said the ‘emergency closure’ meant the 33 would not be serving Hurstpierpoint High Street through to Wickham Hill.

A statement on its website reads: “From Hurstpierpoint Willow Way, normal route to the Church, then via Washbrooks Farm, A23 south to Pyecombe, A273 north to Hassocks Stone Pound Crossroads and turn right picking up normal line of route.

“From Hassocks Post Office to Hassocks Stone Pound Cross Roads, turn left on to the A273 south bound as far as Pyecombe Garage, turn right, then join A23 North Bound to the B2117 exit, follow this road past Washbrooks Farm, to the Church crossroads and pick up normal line of route to Willow Way.

“This will add extra time to the journey, please expect delays, drivers will do their very best to minimise delays to service.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience’s caused, this is out of our control.”

The statement added the delays are expected to last until Monday (July 3).

