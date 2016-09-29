Man airlifted from Tough Mudder

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a ‘cardiac issue’ while taking part in a popular national event between Horsham and Crawley.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) along with the Air Ambulance were called to Faygate after receiving reports of a medical incident near Holmbush Farm on Sunday, September 25.

A spokesman for SECAmb said they were called at about 11.10am.

Medical personnel from Tough Mudder were at the scene before paramedics arrived and treated a man.

The Sussex, Surrey and Kent Air Ambulance said the man was suffering from a ‘cardiac issue’ and was flown to St George’s Hospital in London.

A Tough Mudder spokesman said: “Tough Mudder is committed to the safety of our participants, spectators, volunteers and staff.

“The participant on the course had a medical issue and thanks to the rapid response of our Tough Mudder medical team, the participant was transported to the hospital safely.

“The participant is now resting and recovering.”

Twenty thousand people joined in the muddy fun at the Tough Mudder event.

Nikki Emmans, VP Marketing, said: “Mudders from across the UK had a fantastic time on course. The beautiful forest trails and a range of our top obstacles made for plenty of positive feedback on the new location at Holmbush Farm.”

