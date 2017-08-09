Man arrested after teen attacked with ‘knife or screwdriver’

A man has been arrested after a teenager was attacked with a ‘knife or screwdriver’ in Crawley, police have said.

The 17-year-old was attacked at Pelham Drive roundabout between 7.45pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 27, and was taken to East Surrey Hospital.

Six man had approached the victim and his two friends, added police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and further released under investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any information on the incident, please report online quoting reference 1387 of 27/07.”

