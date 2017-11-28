Man dies after stabbing in Crawley play area

A man has died following a stabbing at a children’s play area in Crawley, police say.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “At about 10.30am on Tuesday (28 November), officers received a report of a stabbing at Cherry Lane Adventure Playground in Cherry Lane.

“Shortly afterwards, a man was arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

“The victim, a man believed to be in his 60s, was treated by paramedics for serious injuries, but was sadly later pronounced dead.

“The scene is currently cordoned off while forensics are carried out, and police are appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone with any information can report it online or call 101 quoting serial 461 of 28/11.

They can also give information via the Crimestoppers website, or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 22-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested and remains in police custody.

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.