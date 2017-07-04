Man jailed for historic sex offences against young boys

A man who systematically groomed and sexually assaulted young boys in Sussex, Surrey and Swansea has been jailed.

Taffy Mark Evans, 56, unemployed, of The Crescent, Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire, formerly of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (July 3).

He has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for 32 offences, plus an additional one year on extended licence, Sussex Police said.

He was convicted on May 5, after a ten-day trial, of 18 counts of sexual offences against six young boys more than 20 years ago, as well as seven offences of possession of indecent images of children, a police spokesman said.

They added Evans will be a registered sex offender for life and will not be eligible to apply for parole until two-thirds of the way through his sentence. He had earlier admitted seven sexual offences and had also previously pleaded guilty to the seven offences of possession of indecent images of children which came to light when he was arrested in May, 2014.

He was found not guilty of one sexual assault against one of the boys who he met again by chance, when an adult in 2008.

Police said Evans was living at Redhill and Brighton addresses at the times of several of the offences, which were committed in Charlwood and Redhill in Surrey, and in Brighton, Burgess HIll and Crawley. Two of the offences were committed against one of the boys in Swansea.

Detective Constable Heidi McCall, of West Sussex Investigations, said: “One of the victims had been so traumatised by his experiences that this was having an increasingly adverse effect on his own life. In 2014, he came forward.

“We began enquiries, and a further family member disclosed to us that he was also a victim. A fourth victim was identified during the enquiry. Then, when it became known that Evans had been charged, the two other victims came forward.

“Five of the victims had to give evidence in court as Evans would not admit the offences against them, and they did so with clarity and courage. The video-recorded evidence of the sixth victim was so impactive that once Evans saw it he pleaded guilty to the two indecent assaults on him, and that victim was spared the courtroom appearance.

“The bravery of all six was instrumental in bringing Evans to justice. It is due to their courage that this man was convicted.

“This is another case that shows all such reports will be taken seriously and will be investigated to seek justice wherever possible, no matter how long ago the events occurred.

“Anyone who wants to report such offending can always contact us on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced detectives.”