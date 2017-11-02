Man punched in town centre robbery

Three men stole cash and a mobile phone during a violent robbery in Crawley town centre during the early hours of yesterday.

The victim - a 21-year-old man - was on his way home from a nightclub when he was attacked at around 3am outside Metro Taxis in the High Street.

Police say the victim had earlier been at the Moka club in nearby Station Way. He was approached near the taxi stand by three black men who accused him of making racist remarks before punching him and stealing his Samsung Galaxy S7 mobile and around £20 in cash.

He was later treated for cuts and bruises at East Surrey Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened, or who may have other information, is asked to report details to police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 138 of 01/11.”