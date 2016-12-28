Man rescued from house fire in Crawley

A man was rescued from a kitchen fire at a property in Crawley on Saturday afternoon (December 24), according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS).

WSFRS said they were called to reports of a fire in Swallow Road, Crawley at 4.20pm.

On arrival, WSFRS said they rescued a man from the property.

The fire was thought to have started in the kitchen, according to WSFRS.

The fire service used four breathing apparatus and one high powered hose reel before standing down at 7.03pm.

