Marks & Sparks gives Springboard a boost

Crawley’s new Marks and Spencer Foodhall and its town centre store has named local children’s charity, the Springboard Project, its Charity of the Year.

The two stores have already raised over £750 for the charity through a variety of activities including bowling nights and quizzes. Employees also held a Halloween themed ‘all treats and no tricks’ fundraising day.

Adam North, store manager at M&S Foodhall Crawley said: “It’s been a whirlwind since we opened and it’s been brilliant getting to know our customers.

“We feel like we’re really settling into the area now. Supporting the community is hugely important to us and each year we’ll be fundraising for a local charity.

“As we’re new to Crawley we thought what better way to start our fundraising by partnering with our sister store, which already has a great relationship with residents.

“We’re really excited to be supporting the Springboard Project with our town centre colleagues and look forward to the months of fundraising ahead.”

The Springboard Project is a community based charity which provides an inclusive play centre in Crawley, as well as leisure activities for families with young children and short breaks for children and teenagers with disabilities.

For more information about the charity, visit www.springboardproject.com/crawley-centre.

Su Parrish at the Springboard Project added: “Having both M&S stores in Crawley support our cause is fantastic and every penny they raise will go towards providing some time out and fun for children with disabilities. Having visited the new M&S Foodhall on the day it opened we feel really privileged to have such a dedicated team of volunteers ready to pull out all the stops and support us. It’s going to be a very exciting year and we can’t wait to see how the M&S stores will link up over the coming months.”