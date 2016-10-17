Masterchef’s Sven-Hanson cooks up a treat

A pop-up fine dining restaurant opened its doors for one night only.

OpenHaus Kitchens welcomed eight diners to its Pease Pottage showroom to enjoy fabulous food cooked by Sven-Hanson Britt, who was a finalist in Masterchef: The Professionals 2014.

Sven-Hanson started as a plate washer at Banks Bar Bistro in Bishop’s Waltham. He was beaten to the Masterchef title by 27-year-old rival chef Jamie Scott, from Scotland. He left the show saying he wanted a new challenge.

At the OpenHaus showroom in Horsham Road the Miele executive chef used the fully functioning kitchens to cook and serve up a three course meal.

Celeriac Veloute with a wild duck, Berkswell cheese and pear Croque Monsieur starter was followed by steamed hake served with ceps, parsnips and mushroom ketchup for main and petit choux with coffee cream and caramelised hazelnuts for dessert.

All courses were served with specially selected wines.

The relaxing, informal environment meant the guests got to enjoy a chef’s table experience and watch Sven create his amazing dishes as well as ask questions as he worked.

One guest, Chandni Haynes, from Warninglid, said: “We had a great evening. OpenHaus is becoming quite a social hub which I love.”

OpenHaus owners Philip and Sonia Bacon explained the idea behind the evening: “With a location like The Old Chapel and four large working kitchens OpenHaus feels at its’ best when full of people enjoying themselves.

“We would like the showroom to be somewhere to experience great food, cooking and company amongst beautiful kitchens, as well as a destination in Sussex and Surrey for excellent design, service and quality kitchens whether contemporary or handmade.”

Another couple who enjoyed it, Amanda and Ed Wiffin, added: “The food was amazing. I look forward to the cooking courses that may be coming up at OpenHaus.”

