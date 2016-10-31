Mayor places first poppy in Crawley’s Remembrance Day wreath

The mayor of Crawley has placed the first poppy in the town’s Remembrance Day wreath.

Raj Sharma was in County Mall on Saturday (October 29) with his wife Bhavna, where they joined members of the local Poppy Appeal.

More poppies were added to the wreath throughout the day as members of the public stopped at the stall to buy their own.

Mr Sharma will lay the wreath on the memorial at St John’s Church, High Street, on Remembrance Sunday (November 13).

A parade of servicemen and women past and present – as well as Cubs, Scouts and cadets – will make its way from the Army Reserve centre, in Kilnmead, from 10.15am before the service begins at 10.45am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.