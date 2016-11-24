McNerney returns to training and ‘ten days away’, Connolly back for Grimsby Town

Dermot Drummy revealed that Tuesday night’s postponed match at Yeovil Town was a ‘blessing’ with it giving his squad a much-needed rest.

The clash at Huish Park was called off early on Tuesday owing to a waterlogged pitch and it has helped Reds rest a number of knocks.

Mark Connolly, who would have missed the midweek game, will return for Saturday’s home clash with Grimbsy.

Joe McNerney is also back in light training but faces a fitness race to be in with a chance of being involved in next Saturday’s rearranged clash at Yeovil.

Alex Davey has recovered from a bruised shoulder, Adi Yussuf is over his hamstring strain suffered in the Bristol Rovers game, while Jason Banton has been fit for the past couple of weeks, just not included in the squad.

On Tuesday’s postponement, head coach Drummy said: “It doesn’t leave us frustrated, in fact it was probably a blessing in disguise as we weren’t allowed to play Mark Connolly and for some of the others to go three games in a week, I thought would be tough, so it was not a problem.

“We went to prepare for a game, the good thing was that Yeovil had the common sense to do the pitch inspection in the morning so we could get back at a sensible time.”

On the injury front, he added: “Mark Connolly can train today (Thursday) unopposed and the medical team have told me he will be ready for Saturday.

“Joe McNenery is light jogging at the moment and I would put him at ten days before he can come in I would have thought, it depends how his knee responds.

“I think we have missed his experience, highlighted by, although I think we are playing quite decent stuff, we have conceded some errors to give goals away and the other team the upper hand. I think if we can eradicate that, we will be ok.

On the absence of Banton, Drummy added: “He’s not injured. Everyone is in contention if they are fit.”

