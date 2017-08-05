Search

Medieval mayhem returns to Sussex

A scene from last year's Loxwood Joust
The county’s most famous knights are set to descend on Sussex as the popular Loxwood Joust makes its grand return today (Saturday August 5).

Loxwood Meadow will be transformed into a battle arena and a living history village as medieval mayhem returns in a weekend packed full of fun family activities.

Visitors will be entertained by full-contact jousting, along with other daring displays of weaponry, archery and cannon fire.

There will also be a chance to meet larger-than-life characters and wander the history village to learn more about medieval life.

For youngsters there will be a chance to enjoy their own mini festival in the Children’s Kingdom. Activities include archery, face and wound painting, pelt the peasant, sword school and a bouncy castle.

There will also be plenty of food on offer.

For more information and tickets visit www.legendpresents.co.uk/loxwoodjoust/

Are you attending the joust? Send your pictures to ct.news@jpresss.co.uk