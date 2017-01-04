Meet our reporter in Crawley

Got a story you think should be in the Observer? Keen to make your views heard?

Crawley residents can meet one of our reporters at our new monthly reader surgery later this month.

Michael Drummond will be working at the Town Hall from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, January 26.

He would love to meet Observer readers who might have stories they think should be in the paper.

A table will be set up at the offices of Crawley Borough Council where Michael will be able to chat to any residents of Crawley and the surrounding area.

Members of the public with any questions or who cannot make the surgery on January 26 can email Michael at: michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.