Met Office issue snow warning for Sussex

A Met Office warning has been issued for the possibility of snow on Thursday (January 12) that could cause problems across Sussex.

But if the snow doesn’t materialise, then strong winds and heavy rain could create disruption.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is valid from 10am on Thursday until 9pm.

The Met Office warning says: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.”

The Chief Forecaster’s report is: “If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales.

“At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”