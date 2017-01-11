Met Office update snow warning for Sussex

A renewed warning about snow has been issued by the Met Office today (Wednesday January 11) as the risk has increased for Sussex, plus there is concern now about ice causing a hazard.

The yellow (be aware) alert is valid from 10am tomorrow until later midnight.

The Met Office say: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

“There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this is more likely across East Anglia and South-East England.

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

“As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.

“This is an update to slightly increase the risk of disruption from snow, as well as to introduce ice as a hazard.”

However, the Met Office Chief Forecaster says that uncertainty remains over the amount and extent of any snow.