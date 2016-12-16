Missing Horley teen found

A Horley teenager who went missing in Crawley has been found, police have said.

Lilly-Rose Jay had last been seen in the Crawley area at around 1am on Tuesday (December 13).

Officers said the 14-year-old had been found safe and well.

