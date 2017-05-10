Missing man’s body found in caravan

The body of a missing pensioner has been found in a caravan.

Police said Tony Leggatt, 84, of Wivelsfield Green, was found dead by PCSOs in his caravan at Silton, near Gillingham in Dorset, at 11am today.

Officers said they discovered his body following an appeal by Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset forces.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

