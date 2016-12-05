Missing teenager found

Police have confirmed that a missing teenager from Littlehampton has been found.

Curtis Sheehan, 15, who had been missing from his home in Walberton, near Arundel, since November 21, was found safe and well at an address in Bognor Regis on Sunday (December 4), police said.

