Missing teenager found safe and well

A missing teenager has been found, police said.

Missing 17-year-old Hannah Allessendor-Pearce from Crawley has been found safe and well.

Miss Allessendor-Pearce, 17, was previously last seen at home in Tern Road in Ifield about 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 1.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their concern and help.

