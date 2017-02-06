Missing teenager returns home safe and well

A 15-year-old Crawley boy reported missing from his home on Wednesday evening (February 1) has been found, according to police.

Police said Diego Cardoso-Leles turned up safe and well at his home address, of his own accord, at 6pm on Friday (February 3).

Police thanked the media and members of the public who helped circulate news of his disappearance as efforts were made to find him.

