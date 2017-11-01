Missing teens from Crawley found safe and well

Two boys who had been missing from Crawley since Friday have both been found safe and well, police said.
Louis Whittington, 13, and Connor McKue, 15, were found at 9.30pm on Tuesday (31 October) in Lincolnshire, confirmed police.
