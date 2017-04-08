Mothers become breastfeeding peer supporters

Ten more mothers in Crawley have become breastfeeding peer supporters.

With the support from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust’s (SCFT) Infant Feeding Team MILK! the mother’s are now fully trained in helping other women to breastfeed their babies to give them the best start in life.

Ellie Elkins, Infant Feeding lead, said: “This course is really important as these volunteers are supporting women from their own communities who are a similar age and share similar common experiences.

“Mothers enjoy talking to other mothers about breastfeeding.”

The 12-week intensive peer support course covers all aspects of breastfeeding management and equops peer supporters with the skills and knowledge to support mothers and families to achieve their breastfeeding goals.

Certificates were presented to the mum’s by Julie Warwick, Healthy Child programme manager at SCFT.

The graduation was held at Pound Hill Children and Family Centre in Crawley.

For further information about a drop-in near you or to find out about becoming a peer supporter please click here: http://bit.ly/2og9zhX

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.