Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries last night (July 31), after colliding with a car in Horsham.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 6.30pm, on the A272, close to the junction of Shipley Road, near Buck Barn.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 29-year-old man from Hove was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries.

“No other injuries were reported. Officers remained at the scene until just before 9pm.

“The area was closed off temporarily to make way for the emergency services.”

If anyone witnessed the collision please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial number 1323 of 31/07.

