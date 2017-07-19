Mum-of-three’s despair and struggle in one-bedroom flat

A mum-of-three has spoken of her family’s despair and struggle in a cramped one-bedroom flat.

Jade Rawlings, 24, says she is upset and angry for her children who live in the council flat in Bittern Close, Ifield.

She lives with her partner, Aaron, 27, their five-year-old daughter, Jessica, and seven-month-old identical twins, Jack and Jacob.

The couple sleep on the sofa to give Jessica a bedroom. Jade said Crawley Borough Council had told her there was ‘plenty of room’ for them all.

She said: “I feel pretty rubbish, I struggle to do anything. I can’t fit the push chair through the door downstairs, I have to carry one baby upstairs at a time and leave them unattended whilst I get the other.

“I can just about put two high chairs in the front room, we have the fridge freezer in there too as there is no room.

“Jessica has the bedroom, me and Aaron sleep on the corner sofa and the twins share a travel cot in the front room with us.

“The council has passed me from one colleague to another coming up with reasons as to why I cannot be moved.

“I ring them every day and most days I get fobbed off. It has caused stress for us as a family and has affected mine and Aaron’s relationship.

“They said they would re-house me before the twins were born but now they’re telling me I have to wait until they are 18 months.

“They have been out to measure and inspect my flat and said there was plenty of room for all of us.

“There is no room for Jessica’s toys, or toys for the twins other than the play mat.

“I am upset and angry for my children – they deserve better.”

A council spokesman said: “Council tenants who wish to move to bigger accommodation are prioritised in accordance with the council’s Housing Allocation Scheme.

“Applicants that lack one bedroom are placed into Band B and applicants that lack two or more bedrooms are placed into Band A.

“Within each band, tenants are moved to bigger properties in date order. If the tenant is unhappy with the way her application has been assessed or if she is not clear on her priority we urge her to contact her caseworker.”

