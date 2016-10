Lead singer and guitarist Ray Owen of the blues band Juicy Lucy is kicking off a UK tour in his home town of Crawley on Sunday.

Ray, who has just returned from touring Europe, will be performing at the White Hart in Crawley High Street from 8pm.

Ray had a top hit with Juicy Lucy and their version of Bo Diddley’s Who Do You Love and has played with a number of top musicians including Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix - whom he counted as a friend.