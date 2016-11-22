Mystery of village ‘gunshots’

Mystery surrounds the sounds of a series of gunshots heard by residents in Billingshurst.

Many took to social media when the shots were first heard in the village on November 14. Some complained of loud bangs in the early hours.

The sound was said to have ‘travelled all over the village.’

More reports of gunshots were made in the early hours of November 18. Some queried whether it was people shooting foxes or if it were fireworks.

Police later confirmed they had investigated the incidents after they were told of the shots.

A spokesman said that officers attended at around 10 past midnight on November 14 and again investigated at 11pm that night when more shots were reported.

“Nothing was seen or heard,” said a spokesman.