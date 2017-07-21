National: Two people killed in earthquake off coast of Greece and Turkey

TWO people have died and more than 120 have been injured in an early morning earthquake off the coast of Greek islands and Turkey.

The quake, said to have been up to a magnitude of 6.7, struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and east of the Greek island of Kos - areas popular with British holidaymakers.

Buildings on Kos were damaged by the tremors, which prompted a small tsunami, flooding parts of the island.

Tourists had to flee their hotel rooms when the quake hit at around 1.30am, and have been experiencing aftershocks throughout the night.

A number of Britons have spoken of their fear when they felt tremors as the quake struck.

Lauren Duffy, from Merseyside, said glass and broken pieces of marble statues were among the debris strewn near her hotel in the wake of the earthquake.

The University of Chester student, who is staying at the Atlantis Hotel in Lambi, a short drive from Kos Town which is believed to have been worst affected, spent the night outside with fellow guests as aftershocks continued to rock the island.

The 20-year-old, who is on holiday with her mother and sister, told the Press Association: ‘We were woken up by really aggressive shaking.

‘We didn’t know what it was. You couldn’t find your balance. It was just a scary situation.’

Naomi Ruddock, who is on holiday in Kos with her mother Eleanor, said a staff member told her it was the worst earthquake the area had seen.

The 22-year-old from London, who is staying at the Akti Palace Hotel in Kardamena, said: ‘The restaurant manager just said that he’s never seen anything like this ever happen ever around this area or ever in Greece. He said it was like something out of a film, and it was.’

Describing the quake she added: ‘We were asleep and we just felt the room shaking. The room moved. Literally everything was moving. And it kind of felt like you were on a boat and it was swaying really fast from side to side, you felt seasick.’

The Foreign Office advised Britons in surrounding areas to follow the advice of local authorities and tour operators.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: ‘We are speaking to the Turkish and Greek authorities following an earthquake off the coast of Bodrum and near the island of Kos.

‘Any British people in the areas affected should follow the instructions of local authorities.’