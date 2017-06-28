New area to remember loved ones

An area of remembrance has been created in Tilgate Park to give people a quiet space to remember loved ones.

Many people have fond memories of times spent at the park and the Azalea Woodland of Remembrance is a space dedicated to spreading ashes of family members in a peaceful setting.

A council spokesman said: “Located a short walk from the Walled Garden, the area offers seating and the ‘Passage’ sculpture, where memorial plaques will be mounted.

“As the woodland settles in the surrounding landscape, native plants and shrubs will grow and Azaleas will bloom from April to June.”

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “After numerous requests over the years I am pleased that we are able to offer this facility.

“The park is special to many of Crawley’s residents and this is a beautiful and peaceful area for family members to remember their loved ones.”

Scattering of ashes is by permission only and for those wanting to use the area, and a number of additional memorials are available including tree planting, sponsoring a bird box or bench.

For more information and prices, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/tilgate or call Tilgate Park on 01293 521168 or email tilgate@crawley.gov.uk.

