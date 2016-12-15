New convenience store to open in Crawley

A new convenience store selling a range of goods is set to open in Crawley on Saturday.

The Select store - at Kingland Court in Three Bridges Road - will be open daily from 7am - 11pm.

The new shop will have nearly 2,000 product lines from household goods, dairy, fresh produce, chilled ready meals and frozen goods to wines, spirits and craft ales.

There will also be a selection of hot takeaway food, as well as fresh pastries.

The store will be officially opened at 10am on Saturday (December 17) by Crawley mayor Raj Sharma. Customers will be treated to mince pie giveaways and will be entertained by a DJ between 12 noon and 4pm.

Owner Gagreet Johal said: “I hope the new store becomes a focal point in the community, providing a one stop convenience shop with amenities ranging from e-cigs to everyday groceries.”